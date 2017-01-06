RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Genocide Suspect Seyoboka Wants Government Paid Lawyer

By Leave a Comment

Seyoboka claimed that prior to his extradition, Rwanda signed an agreement with Canada that back home he would be provided with an attorney who …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire