Mwinuka's team beat Espoirs (65-51) in their last game before they beat new league entrants and title hopefuls, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) 75-51.
AS Kigali Women FC suspend coach Nyinawumuntu
Energy utility announces end to power rationing
Parliament passes new law to regulate civil aviation authority
The Manor: Serene amid a culinary storm
Rwandan filmmaker scoops continental accolade
President Kagame to Present New Business Opportunities in India
President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta and President of Rwanda Paul Kagameto pay a State Visit to ...
Rwanda News Wire
Mwinuka's team beat Espoirs (65-51) in their last game before they beat new league entrants and title hopefuls, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) 75-51.
Leave a Reply