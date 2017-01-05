RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: How Self-Help Groups Are Transforming the Lives of Rural Women in Kayonza

By Leave a Comment

She drowned in self-pity and lived in isolation. Years passed and things turned from bad to worse. This is the life 30-year-old Emima Dusabe's …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire