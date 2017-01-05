RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Presidents of Rwanda, Kenya to visit India

By Leave a Comment

The Presidents of Kenya and Rwanda will visit India next week, an official statement said on Thursday. Both leaders of the East African countries will …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire