RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta and President of Rwanda Paul Kagameto pay a State Visit to …

By Leave a Comment

NEW DELHI, India, President of Kenya His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta will pay a State Visit to India from 10-12 January 2017 on an invitation …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire