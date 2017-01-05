RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Murekezi the Rwandan accused of Genocide, has his extradition hearing set for January 16th

By Leave a Comment

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Lilongwe Magistrate court has set January 16, this year as the date when extradition hearing for the Rwandan genocide …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire