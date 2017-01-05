RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Lilongwe Court to Hear Extradition Case for Rwandan Genocide Convict Murekezi

By Leave a Comment

Murekezi, who is considered a 'wealthy killer' in southern Rwanda where he allegedly committed genocide crimes, was arrested on December 8, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire