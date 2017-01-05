RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Energy utility announces end to power rationing

By Leave a Comment

Mugiraneza (R), the Rwanda Energy Group chief executive chats with Eng. Jean Claude Kalisa, the managing director of Energy Utility Corporation …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire