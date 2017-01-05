Mugiraneza (R), the Rwanda Energy Group chief executive chats with Eng. Jean Claude Kalisa, the managing director of Energy Utility Corporation …
AS Kigali Women FC suspend coach Nyinawumuntu
Energy utility announces end to power rationing
Parliament passes new law to regulate civil aviation authority
The Manor: Serene amid a culinary storm
Rwandan filmmaker scoops continental accolade
President Kagame to Present New Business Opportunities in India
President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta and President of Rwanda Paul Kagameto pay a State Visit to ...
Rwanda News Wire
Mugiraneza (R), the Rwanda Energy Group chief executive chats with Eng. Jean Claude Kalisa, the managing director of Energy Utility Corporation …
Leave a Reply