RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

#TSX #Mining News: Desert Gold (TSXV: $DAU) is Granted Commercial Gold Exploitation License …

By Leave a Comment

Along with the mining license application, the Company submitted a Plan of Operation ("PLO") to the Rwandan Ministry of Natural Resources …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire