RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

The Fate of The New Congo Deal Is Anybody’s Guess

By Leave a Comment

The latest round in Congo's modern history goes back to the Rwandan genocide in 1994 when Hutu extremists organized the mass killing of at least …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire