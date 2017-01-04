RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Contractors Pledge Speedy, Quality Work As City Roads Construction Start

By Leave a Comment

Officials from the firm hired to supervise works on the expansion of Kigali city roads have committed to finish in time to avoid prolonged …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire