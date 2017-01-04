RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Patriotism is the responsibility of every child

By Leave a Comment

Additionally, the motto of the Republic of Rwanda is “Unity, Work and Patriotism” according article six paragraph five of the constitution of Rwanda.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire