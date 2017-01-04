RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

BRD Bank to expand its export guarantee fund by 76.4pc – Rwanda

By Leave a Comment

The Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD) will almost double its export guarantee fund to Rwf15 billion in 2017 from the current Rwf8.5 billion but the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire