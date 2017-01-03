RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

The French couple bringing Rwandan war criminals to justice

By Leave a Comment

In France, a wife-and-husband team has found their life's work in helping to prosecute war crimes from the 1994 Rwandan Genocide. Through their …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire