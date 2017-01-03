RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda’s $76 million road expansion project to commence

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda's The New Times reported that the expansion project is set to cover about 54 kilometres, with a focus on expanding roads to a dual carriage …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire