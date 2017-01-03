RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

RNP commends partnership during the festive season

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda National Police (RNP) said that despite a “few isolated cases”, the security situation in the festive holidays was relatively calm, which the force …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire