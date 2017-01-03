According to the City officials, the funding of the project was between Rwanda and China but the expropriation cost would be met by the Government …
Low activity as local stock exchange opens New Year trading
Economy grows by 5.2% in third quarter of 2016
Mukura Victory Sports plot comeback in 2017
Tunisia to host 2017 African Club Championships
EDITORIAL: It would be in the country's interests if RSB revisited its pre-shipment policy
Contractors pledge speedy, quality work as city roads construction start
Rwanda News Wire
