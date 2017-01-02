I want to start this piece with a confession: I envy Rwandans for having a President who is a fervent advocate of customer service. Throughout my …
The President's message on customer service is timely
Standards watchdog suspends pre-shipment inspection scheme
Flower exports gain momentum as NAEB mulls strategies to increase production
Why you should save and invest through RNIT Iterambere Fund
Banana, beef prices up in Kigali
What will post-truth year look like for Rwanda?
Search for Amavubi coach to start this month - FERWAFA
The Ben rocks Kigali in historic homecoming
Nyirarukundo eyes more success in 2017
Rwanda News Wire
