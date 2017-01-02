RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

PHOTOS: Colorado Boy Scout troop made up almost entirely of refugees

By Leave a Comment

The brothers were born in a refugee camp in Rwanda after their parents fled violence in 1996 in what was then known as Zaire. They relocated with …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire