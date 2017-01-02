RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

KN 4 Avenue redevelopment to commence soon – Rwanda

By Leave a Comment

According to the project design paper, the Car-Free Zone will accommodate facilities, “which welcome all-people regardless of gender, age, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire