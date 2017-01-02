RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Farmers pledge to make the most of developed Gashora Marshland

By Leave a Comment

A partial view of a developed Mwogo Marshland with growing rice in Huye District in 2015. Rwanda has been developing marshland to boost rice …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire