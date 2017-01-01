RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda inject US $76 million dollars to curb city traffic congestion

By Leave a Comment

KIGALI, (Xinhua) — Rwanda has announced plans to reduce traffic congestion within the Capital Kigali, by expanding motorists' lanes, as the country …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire