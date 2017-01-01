In this Sept. 10, 2016, photo, Justin Mbelechi, 13, and Bidesh Magar, 14, roast corn at their campsite in Evergreen, Colo. The two belong to a Colorado …
Refugee youths find safe haven in Boy Scouts of America
Burundi incumbent to run for 2020 presidency if citizens request
Rwanda inject US $76 million dollars to curb city traffic congestion
Erdogan: Istanbul nightclub attack aims to create chaos
Visa-free all-Africa passport for 2018
A decade of fireworks displays in Kigali
Plans to improve unplanned settlements in high gear
Visually impaired to vote in 2017 presidential elections
Rwanda News Wire
