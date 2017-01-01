RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Erdogan: Istanbul nightclub attack aims to create chaos

By Leave a Comment

Paramedics carry an injured woman from the site of a mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub. / Photograph: Ihlas News Agency/AFP/Getty Images …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire