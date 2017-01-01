RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

EDITORIAL: Let’s dedicate 2017 to hard work and resilience

By Leave a Comment

In his New Year's message, President Paul Kagame called on Rwandans to actively continue contributing to the country's transformation by insisting …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire