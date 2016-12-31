Visually impaired to vote in 2017 presidential elections

The National Electoral Commission has announced that visually impaired Rwandans will be able to vote for the first time in this year's presidential …
A decade of fireworks displays in Kigali
President Kagame's end of year message to Rwandans
EDITORIAL: May 2017 come with more achievements
APR sign former Espoir shooting guard Karekezi
Will dollar strength trigger intervention in 2017?
Witchcraft banned from football games in Africa
Rwanda Remote Monitoring Update - December 2016
Living In America 101: When Refugees Arrive, What Do They Need To Learn?
Rwanda News Wire
The National Electoral Commission has announced that visually impaired Rwandans will be able to vote for the first time in this year's presidential …
Leave a Reply