RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

RNP, TI-Rwanda launch ‘citizen service charter’

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda National Police (RNP) in Partnership with Transparency International-Rwanda Chapter, have launched the 'Citizen Service Charter' that …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire