RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

President Kagame’s end of year message to Rwandans

By Leave a Comment

President Kagame yesterday called on Rwandans to actively continue contributing to the country's transformation by insisting on high-quality services.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire