Statistics show that Internet penetration in Kenya stands at 69 per cent, Rwanda 31 per cent, Tanzania 22 per cent and Uganda 20 per cent.
African govts adopt Internet shutdowns to quell crises in 2016
Rwanda: Airtel partners Kirusa to Launch SMS Trivia Contest
How a Dispute Between Comrades in Congo Sparked Africa's Deadliest War
Drone offers solution as safe delivery – Tanzania
Why 2016 Was a Banner Year for Tech
Silicon Valley Drone Startup Expanding Blood Deliveries In Africa With UK Funding
Police destroys narcotic drugs worth Rwf46 million
New Year: Public urged to celebrate responsibly
Girinka gets boost from Diaspora
Rwanda News Wire
