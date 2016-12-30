RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

[SPONSORED]: CIVIL SOCIETY PRESS STATEMENT ON THE NEW PROVISIONS IN THE LAW …

By Leave a Comment

The amended law aligns with the national Constitution and current realities that promote gender equality and women's rights in Rwanda. It binds a set …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire