Rwanda: Kirehe Coach Kishi Rallies His Team Ahead of Rayon Clash

Kirehe FC coach Hamis 'Kishi' Sogonya has vowed to frustrate unbeaten Rayon Sports when both sides meet in the final league match of the year on …
Rwanda/Kenya: Kenyan Clubs Interested in Police Striker Usengimana
Kenya's Commercial Bank of Africa eyes Rwanda
Kasaija warns UNRA on $151m Busega-Mpigi expressway
Rwandan Football Player Uses Witchcraft Mid-Game, Scores Goal, Causes Massive Uproar
Rwanda bars witchcraft from soccer after player interrupts game to dig up bad juju
Music events that rocked 2016's entertainment calendar
Rwanda News Wire
Kirehe FC coach Hamis 'Kishi' Sogonya has vowed to frustrate unbeaten Rayon Sports when both sides meet in the final league match of the year on …
Leave a Reply