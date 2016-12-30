RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Poor infrastructure hinders Africa’s digital revolution: experts

By Leave a Comment

KIGALI Rwanda (Xinhua) — Africa's poor infrastructure is threatening to black out its ambitious digital revolution, experts have said at the regional …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire