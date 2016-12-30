Competition amongst licensed commercial banks in Rwanda is expected to move a notch higher with the entry of another Kenyan banking brand …
Kenya's Commercial Bank of Africa eyes Rwanda
Kasaija warns UNRA on $151m Busega-Mpigi expressway
Rwandan Football Player Uses Witchcraft Mid-Game, Scores Goal, Causes Massive Uproar
Rwanda bars witchcraft from soccer after player interrupts game to dig up bad juju
Music events that rocked 2016's entertainment calendar
RNIT Iterambere Fund net asset value grows
