RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Kasaija warns UNRA on $151m Busega-Mpigi expressway

By Leave a Comment

The AfDB earlier this year approved $245 million in loans and grants to Uganda and Rwanda to finance this transport project that will boost regional …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire