Another Kenyan bank set to enter local financial market

The National Bank of Rwanda is in the final stages of licensing a Kenyan bank, Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA), to operate in the country as a …
Rwanda bars witchcraft from soccer after player interrupts game to dig up bad juju
Music events that rocked 2016's entertainment calendar
RNIT Iterambere Fund net asset value grows
Mixed fortunes for shoppers in Kigali
Central bank intervenes as bad loans increase
Rwanda 2016: Strides made towards environment conservation
US prosecutors receive award for prosecution of Rwandan Genocidaire
Rwanda News Wire
The National Bank of Rwanda is in the final stages of licensing a Kenyan bank, Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA), to operate in the country as a …
Leave a Reply