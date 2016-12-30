RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

2016: 15 Years of Engaging, Educating, Empowering Communities with Imbuto Foundation

By Leave a Comment

For over a decade, the foundation has supported and empowered thousands of vulnerable Rwandan communities through health, education, youth …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire