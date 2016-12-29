RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

The Rwandan FA Have Banned Witchcraft After Truly Bizarre Scene In League Match

By Leave a Comment

The Rwandan Football Association have bitten the bullet and banned the use of witchcraft in football. What exactly has prompted the Rwandans to …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire