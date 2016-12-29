RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwandan soccer federation begins crackdown on “witchcraft” following curious goal

By Leave a Comment

Well, unless you live in Rwanda. Then there is absolutely harm in trying. The Rwandans take any whisper of nefarious activity seriously. Perform any …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire