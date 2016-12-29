RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Meghan Markle helps World Vision build new latrines in Rwanda

By Leave a Comment

Meghan Markle helps World Vision build new latrines in Rwanda for their clean water campaign. Prince Harry's girlfriend and Suits star has been …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire