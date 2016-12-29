… with reports coming from Nairobi indicating that top Kenyan Premier League clubs are expressing interest in the Rwanda international striker.
Music events that rocked 2016's entertainment calendar
Mixed fortunes for shoppers in Kigali
Central bank intervenes as bad loans increase
Rwanda 2016: Strides made towards environment conservation
Rally fans can't wait to see the back of 2016
Kenyan clubs interested in Police striker Usengimana
What are your resolutions for 2017?
The plant-based solution to hunger
Rwanda News Wire
… with reports coming from Nairobi indicating that top Kenyan Premier League clubs are expressing interest in the Rwanda international striker.
Leave a Reply