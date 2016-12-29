Gicumbi FC players and officials celebrate after they beat SC Kiyovu 4-1 at Mumena stadium. It remains their only win in ten matches.
Federal prosecutors receive national award for prosecution of Rwandan
Gicumbi FC threatens to pull out of league
Govt to double support towards cycling, handball
Okoko desperate to turn around Mukura's fortunes
Rwf7billion Musanze market nears completion
BNR signals commercial banks to increase lending
Over 20 grassroots leaders resign in Bugesera
How to help the African dust bowl
Rwanda News Wire
Gicumbi FC players and officials celebrate after they beat SC Kiyovu 4-1 at Mumena stadium. It remains their only win in ten matches.
Leave a Reply