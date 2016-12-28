RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwandan central bank lowers key repo rate to stimulate lending

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda's central bank on Wednesday lowered its key repo rate to 6.25 percent, from 6.50 percent, to help stimulate credit growth, Governor John …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire