RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Presidents of Kenya, Rwanda to attend Vibrant Gujarat 2017

By Leave a Comment

The summit to be organised in the Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar will host President of Kenya and Rwanda and Prime Ministers of Portugal and Serbia …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire