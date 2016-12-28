RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Federal prosecutors receive national award for prosecution of Rwandan

By Leave a Comment

The two have received the Anti-Defamation League's national SHIELD award for their successful prosecution of a Rwandan man, Gervais Ngombwa, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire