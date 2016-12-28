RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

EDITORIAL: Banks should speak a language people understand

By Leave a Comment

Commercial banks in Rwanda have been perennially accused of charging exorbitant interest rates despite the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire