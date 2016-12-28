RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Burundi official claims #Rwanda is behind WaPo story on UN peacekeepers

By Leave a Comment

“A story sponsored by Rwanda cannot be reliable,” was Nyamitwe's response to a piece by Kevin Sieff, the Post's Africa bureau chief, that explored …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire