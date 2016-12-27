RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Witchcraft advocates to be punished in Rwanda

By Leave a Comment

You will have to dig deep into different sports archives to find out which official or athlete has been banned, punished or fined for practicing witchcraft.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire