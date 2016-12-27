RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Tributes paid to ‘remarkable octogenarian’ Deri Rundle of the David Rundle Trust

By Leave a Comment

Deri's compelling appeal was that she took action, and has during her lifetime, made such a difference to the lives of thousands of Rwanda's poorest …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire