RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

State College Area Teacher Addresses Social Issues Through Art

By Leave a Comment

She became interested in the work that Carol Falke, of State College, is involved with in Rwanda. For World Water Day, her students sold art to raise …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire