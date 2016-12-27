RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Local Association Lights Up Christmas for HIV Positive Children, Widows

By Leave a Comment

Every year the association rallies the public to show care toward this group of disadvantaged Rwandans. Kevin Iratuzi, 9, said they were grateful for …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire